Punjab National Bank spurts 1.12%, up for five straight sessions

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 36, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 41.79% in last one year as compared to a 17.81% gain in NIFTY and a 1.69% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Punjab National Bank rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is flat on the day, quoting at 14199.5. The Sensex is at 48389.44, down 0.1%. Punjab National Bank has added around 0.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has added around 5.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31722.25, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1169.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1340.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 36.15, up 0.98% on the day. Punjab National Bank is down 41.79% in last one year as compared to a 17.81% gain in NIFTY and a 1.69% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)