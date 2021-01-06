HLV Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup, Signet Industries Ltd, KDDL Ltd and GTPL Hathway Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 January 2021.

HLV Ltd spiked 19.85% to Rs 6.58 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77982 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup surged 19.02% to Rs 177.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3922 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 318 shares in the past one month.

Signet Industries Ltd soared 17.19% to Rs 31.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 79436 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17064 shares in the past one month.

KDDL Ltd added 15.42% to Rs 264.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1157 shares in the past one month.

GTPL Hathway Ltd jumped 13.67% to Rs 148.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63652 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20061 shares in the past one month.

