Punjab National Bank spurts 1.59%, up for third straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 38.4, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.29% in last one year as compared to a 50.62% gain in NIFTY and a 62.34% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38.4, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 17478.75. The Sensex is at 58592.14, up 0.59%. Punjab National Bank has added around 2.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has added around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36613.05, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 321.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 369.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 38.5, up 1.45% on the day. Punjab National Bank is up 14.29% in last one year as compared to a 50.62% gain in NIFTY and a 62.34% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 15.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)