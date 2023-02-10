Puravankara consolidated net profit rises 1716.94% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 77.31% to Rs 392.45 croreNet profit of Puravankara rose 1716.94% to Rs 22.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 77.31% to Rs 392.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 221.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales392.45221.34 77 OPM %27.9926.94 -PBDT33.985.17 557 PBT28.790.95 2931 NP22.531.24 1717
