Puravankara consolidated net profit rises 1716.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 77.31% to Rs 392.45 crore

Net profit of Puravankara rose 1716.94% to Rs 22.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 77.31% to Rs 392.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 221.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.392.45221.3427.9926.9433.985.1728.790.9522.531.24

