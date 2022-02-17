Puravankara Group launches its first residential project in Kerala

Provident Housing (PHL), a 100% subsidiary of Puravankara Group, is set to make its first footprint in Kerala. The company has announced the launch of Provident Winworth in Kochi. With an ambitious pipeline planned for the city, this latest venture will see a project value of Rs 3000 crore.

It is also one of the four projects that Provident has received an inflow of capital from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the IFC Emerging Asia Fund.

After the tremendous success of projects including Provident Sunworth, Provident Park Square and Adora De Goa, PHL is set to achieve a new milestone with the new project. Provident Winworth is located in Edapally, one of the fastest]growing regions in Kochi and is well]connected via a metro rail and road. It has also emerged as an alternate business district.

