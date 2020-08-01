PVP Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.76 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.02% to Rs 6.71 crore

Net Loss of PVP Ventures reported to Rs 38.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 82.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.02% to Rs 6.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 93.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 116.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.77% to Rs 43.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

6.7110.1743.7236.81-240.83-553.79-47.46-120.05-35.45-75.80-89.06-102.90-36.06-76.16-91.52-104.61-38.76-82.64-93.35-116.32

