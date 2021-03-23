PVR Ltd eases for fifth straight session

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1314.05, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.09% in last one year as compared to a 89.42% rally in NIFTY and a 57.76% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1314.05, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 14776.65. The Sensex is at 49940.38, up 0.34%.PVR Ltd has eased around 5.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1637.65, down 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1322.75, down 0.68% on the day. PVR Ltd tumbled 2.09% in last one year as compared to a 89.42% rally in NIFTY and a 57.76% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

