United Spirits Ltd rises for third consecutive session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 550.2, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.81% in last one year as compared to a 89.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 44.61% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 550.2, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 14781.45. The Sensex is at 49997.66, up 0.45%. United Spirits Ltd has risen around 0.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34608, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.18 lakh shares in last one month.

United Spirits Ltd is up 21.81% in last one year as compared to a 89.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 44.61% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 554.75, up 2% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 162.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

