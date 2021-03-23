Adani Green Energy Ltd soars 4.77%

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1311.95, up 4.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 828.49% in last one year as compared to a 89.48% gain in NIFTY and a 89.76% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1311.95, up 4.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 14781.45. The Sensex is at 49997.66, up 0.45%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has added around 12.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18991.75, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

