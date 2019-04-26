JUST IN
Business Standard

PVR opens 3 screen multiplex in Kolkata

Capital Market 

PVR announced the opening of 3 screens multiplex at Down Town Retail Mall, Newtown Kolkata.

This multiplex is equipped with BARCO 2K projection system, next-generation 3D-enabled screens and 7.1 Digital Dolby surround sound in all auditoriums. With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with of 767 screens at 164 properties in 66 cities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 15:07 IST

