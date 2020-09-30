PVR plans to raise funds via NCDs

The board of the multiplex chain operator will meet on 5 October 2020 to consider raising funds through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

PVR reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 225.73 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 17.53 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales during the quarter slumped 98.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12.70 crore.

PVR is a film entertainment company, engaged in the motion picture exhibition in cinemas. Currently, it operates 845 screens in 176 cinemas in 71 cities in India and Sri Lanka with an aggregate seating capacity of approximately 1.82 lakhs seats.

Shares of PVR rose 0.38% to Rs 1,204 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 1,191 to Rs 1,215 so far.

