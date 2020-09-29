Bank of Baroda leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd and Swan Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 September 2020.

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd and Swan Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 September 2020.

Bank of Baroda lost 4.61% to Rs 41.35 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd tumbled 4.45% to Rs 9.88. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 529.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1247.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd crashed 4.40% to Rs 30.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd pared 4.37% to Rs 51.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd corrected 4.03% to Rs 119.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 88274 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91224 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)