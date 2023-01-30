CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 5.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.21% to Rs 592.05 crore

Net profit of CSB Bank rose 5.19% to Rs 155.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 12.21% to Rs 592.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 527.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.592.05527.6560.9470.17208.40198.11208.40198.11155.95148.25

