JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh intraday low; Bajaj twins edge higher
Business Standard

CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 5.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 12.21% to Rs 592.05 crore

Net profit of CSB Bank rose 5.19% to Rs 155.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 12.21% to Rs 592.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 527.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income592.05527.65 12 OPM %60.9470.17 -PBDT208.40198.11 5 PBT208.40198.11 5 NP155.95148.25 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 13:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU