CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 5.19% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CSB Bank gets RBI nod to appoint Bhama Krishnamurthy as part-time chairman
CSB Bank soars on appointing Pralay Mondal as MD & CEO
Nifty below 17,600 level, Oil & gas stocks tumble
Fincare Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 320.08% in the September 2022 quarter
ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 57.58 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 12.21% to Rs 592.05 croreNet profit of CSB Bank rose 5.19% to Rs 155.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 148.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 12.21% to Rs 592.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 527.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income592.05527.65 12 OPM %60.9470.17 -PBDT208.40198.11 5 PBT208.40198.11 5 NP155.95148.25 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU