Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.53 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.99% to Rs 97.67 croreNet Loss of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 29.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 28.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.99% to Rs 97.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 126.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales97.67126.82 -23 OPM %6.565.17 -PBDT-23.91-21.89 -9 PBT-29.53-28.00 -5 NP-29.53-28.00 -5
