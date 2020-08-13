Goldiam International consolidated net profit declines 80.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.41% to Rs 32.86 crore

Net profit of Goldiam International declined 80.36% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.41% to Rs 32.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 80.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.32.8680.9510.6815.685.1114.784.5714.222.1611.00

