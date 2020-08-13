Goldiam International consolidated net profit declines 80.36% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 59.41% to Rs 32.86 croreNet profit of Goldiam International declined 80.36% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.41% to Rs 32.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 80.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales32.8680.95 -59 OPM %10.6815.68 -PBDT5.1114.78 -65 PBT4.5714.22 -68 NP2.1611.00 -80
