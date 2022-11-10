Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 12.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.39% to Rs 4273.31 croreNet profit of Quess Corp rose 12.01% to Rs 42.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.39% to Rs 4273.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3227.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4273.313227.84 32 OPM %3.153.47 -PBDT117.1799.82 17 PBT49.5851.18 -3 NP42.0737.56 12
