Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 12.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.39% to Rs 4273.31 crore

Net profit of Quess Corp rose 12.01% to Rs 42.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.39% to Rs 4273.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3227.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4273.313227.843.153.47117.1799.8249.5851.1842.0737.56

