Quick Heal Tech soars on buyback proposal

Quick Heal Technologies surged 17.38% to Rs 195.90 after the company said that its board will meet on Thursday, 21 July 2022, to consider a proposal for buy back of the fully paid up equity shares of the company.
On the same day, the board will also consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the company (standalone as well as consolidated) for the quarter ended 30 June 2022.
The company had undertaken buy back of shares in May 2021 and April 2019, respectively.
Quick Heal Technologies is one of the leading providers of IT security and data protection solutions with a strong footprint in India and an evolving global presence.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 29.26% to Rs 28.09 crore as sales fell by 1.50% to Rs 103.71 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
