Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index falls 3.55%, NIFTY Crashes 1.53%

Nifty Auto index closed down 3.55% at 9896.65 today. The index has slipped 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, TVS Motor Company Ltd dropped 5.26%, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shed 4.58% and Tata Motors Ltd fell 4.54%.

The Nifty Auto index has fallen 7.00% over last one year compared to the 7.72% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 3.22% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 2.93% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.53% to close at 16245.35 while the SENSEX has slid 1.40% to close at 54333.81 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)