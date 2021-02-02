Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 4.01%, NIFTY climbs 2.57%

Nifty Auto index ended up 4.01% at 10638.6 today. The index has gained 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Motors Ltd rose 15.16%, Ashok Leyland Ltd jumped 8.40% and TVS Motor Company Ltd added 7.57%.

The Nifty Auto index has soared 33.00% over last one year compared to the 25.11% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 3.79% and Nifty Bank index gained 3.56% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 2.57% to close at 14647.85 while the SENSEX increased 2.46% to close at 49797.72 today.

