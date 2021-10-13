Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 3.43%

Nifty Auto index ended up 3.43% at 11870 today. The index has added 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Motors Ltd jumped 20.45%, Ashok Leyland Ltd rose 5.28% and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd added 5.08%.

The Nifty Auto index has increased 47.00% over last one year compared to the 52.18% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.46% and Nifty Energy index gained 1.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.94% to close at 18161.75 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.75% to close at 60737.05 today.

