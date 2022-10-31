Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 1.45%, NIFTY jumps 1.27%

Nifty Auto index closed up 1.45% at 13381.65 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained 2.82%, Tube Investments of India Ltd added 2.81% and Eicher Motors Ltd rose 2.80%.

The Nifty Auto index is up 18.00% over last one year compared to the 1.93% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 1.45% and Nifty Financial Services index added 1.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.27% to close at 18012.2 while the SENSEX added 1.31% to close at 60746.59 today.

