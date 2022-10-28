Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 1.63%

Nifty Auto index closed up 1.63% at 13190.9 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained 4.98%, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd dropped 3.04% and Tube Investments of India Ltd fell 2.52%.

The Nifty Auto index is up 17.00% over last one year compared to the 0.39% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 1.46% and Nifty Energy index gained 1.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.28% to close at 17786.8 while the SENSEX added 0.34% to close at 59959.85 today.

