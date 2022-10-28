JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Report

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 80.22% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 1.63%

Capital Market 

Nifty Auto index closed up 1.63% at 13190.9 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained 4.98%, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd dropped 3.04% and Tube Investments of India Ltd fell 2.52%.

The Nifty Auto index is up 17.00% over last one year compared to the 0.39% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 1.46% and Nifty Energy index gained 1.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.28% to close at 17786.8 while the SENSEX added 0.34% to close at 59959.85 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU