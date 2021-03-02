Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index rises 3.19%, NIFTY jumps 1.07%

Nifty Auto index closed up 3.19% at 10744.05 today. The index is up 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Motors Ltd gained 5.32%, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd added 4.95% and Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose 3.77%.

The Nifty Auto index is up 57.00% over last one year compared to the 34.01% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 3.04% and Nifty Consumption index added 2.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.07% to close at 14919.1 while the SENSEX added 0.90% to close at 50296.89 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)