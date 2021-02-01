Quick Wrap: Nifty Bank Index records a surge of 8.26%, NIFTY climbs 4.74%

Nifty Bank index ended up 8.26% at 33089.05 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, IndusInd Bank Ltd jumped 14.71%, ICICI Bank Ltd added 12.44% and RBL Bank Ltd rose 10.78%.

The Nifty Bank index has increased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 22.46% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index increased 8.06% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 7.83% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 4.74% to close at 14281.2 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 5.00% to close at 48600.61 today.

