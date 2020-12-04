Quick Wrap: Nifty Bank Index rises 2.05%

Nifty Bank index closed up 2.05% at 30052.4 today. The index is up 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bandhan Bank Ltd gained 4.46%, ICICI Bank Ltd added 4.19% and State Bank of India jumped 2.81%.

The Nifty Bank index is down 5.00% over last one year compared to the 10.32% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 2.00% and Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.49% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.95% to close at 13258.55 while the SENSEX added 1.00% to close at 45079.55 today.

