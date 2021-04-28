Quick Wrap: Nifty Bank Index rises 3.02%, NIFTY jumps 1.44%

Nifty Bank index closed up 3.02% at 33722.8 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd gained 5.80%, IndusInd Bank Ltd added 5.04% and RBL Bank Ltd rose 3.81%.

The Nifty Bank index is up 63.00% over last one year compared to the 58.46% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 2.99% and Nifty Financial Services index added 2.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.44% to close at 14864.55 while the SENSEX added 1.61% to close at 49733.84 today.

