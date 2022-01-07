Quick Wrap: Nifty Commodities Index records a surge of 1.45%

Nifty Commodities index ended up 1.45% at 5822.9 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Grasim Industries Ltd rose 4.48%, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 4.14% and SRF Ltd jumped 3.92%.

The Nifty Commodities index has increased 48.00% over last one year compared to the 26.00% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index increased 0.89% and Nifty PSE index added 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.38% to close at 17812.7 while the SENSEX increased 0.24% to close at 59744.65 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)