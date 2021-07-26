Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index falls 1.04%

Nifty Energy index ended down 1.04% at 19300.1 today. The index has slipped 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Green Energy Ltd shed 3.88%, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell 1.39% and Reliance Industries Ltd slipped 1.37%.

The Nifty Energy index has soared 21.00% over last one year compared to the 41.36% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 0.96% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 0.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.20% to close at 15824.45 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.23% to close at 52852.27 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)