Sensex, Nifty trade with small gains

Key equity benchmarks were trading with small gains in afternoon trade. At 13:22 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 55.22 points or 0.14% at 38,620.10. The was up 17.95 points or 0.16% at 11,593.90.

Key indices edged higher in early trade on positive Asian stocks. Stocks hovered in positive zone in morning trade. Key indices traded in a small range with positive bias in mid-morning trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was off 0.12%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap was flat at 14,785.27.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 998 shares rose and 1256 shares fell. A total of 157 shares were unchanged.

(up 2.04%), (up 1.93%), (up 1.86%), (up 1.83%), (up 1.45%), (up 1.02%), (up 0.91%) and (up 0.76%), were the major Sensex gainers.

(down 4.97%), (down 1.24%), (down 1.23%), (down 1.21%), (down 1.04%) and ITC (down 1.02%), were the major Sensex losers.

HDFC rose 0.68%. rose 3.43%. rose 2.36%. HDFC announced that the (RBI) through its letter dated 22 April 2019 has granted its final approval to HDFC to acquire upto 9.9% of the paid-up voting equity capital of post proposed amalgamation of with The amalgamation scheme remains subject to approvals from the and the respective shareholders and creditors of and Bandhan Bank. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 April 2019.

fell 1.17%. introduced the New Alto, which has been India's best-selling car for 15 consecutive years. Keeping years of trust and faith in mind, drives in the New with enhanced safety features and captivating design. The New now comes with BS-VI compliant engine, nearly a year before the regulation being mandated. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 April 2019.

Overseas, most European shares declined as market participants monitored the latest flurry of corporate results. Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday.

In US, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq registered record closing highs after a broadbased rally on Tuesday, as a clutch of better-than-expected earnings reports eased concerns about a slowdown. The rose 145.34 points, or 0.55%, to 26,656.39, the S&P 500 gained 25.71 points, or 0.88%, to 2,933.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 105.56 points, or 1.32%, to 8,120.82.

