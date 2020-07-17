Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index gains 4.20%, NIFTY jumps 1.51%

Nifty Energy index closed up 4.20% at 14942.25 today. The index has gained 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 12.67%, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 6.77% and Tata Power Company Ltd gained 5.57%.

The Nifty Energy index has fallen 2.00% over last one year compared to the 5.99% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 3.99% and Nifty Commodities index gained 2.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.51% to close at 10901.7 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.50% to close at 37020.14 today.

