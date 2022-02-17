Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index records a surge of 1.50%

Nifty Energy index ended up 1.50% at 24757.95 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Green Energy Ltd jumped 6.00%, Adani Transmission Ltd rose 4.57% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd added 1.90%.

The Nifty Energy index has increased 35.00% over last one year compared to the 13.78% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.19% and Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 1.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.10% to close at 17304.6 while the SENSEX has declined 0.18% to close at 57892.01 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)