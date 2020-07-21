Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index records a surge of 3.49%, NIFTY climbs 1.27%

Nifty Energy index ended up 3.49% at 15457.35 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd jumped 6.21%, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 6.15% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gained 5.83%.

The Nifty Energy index has increased 0.00% over last one year compared to the 1.62% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 3.08% and Nifty PSU Bank index gained 2.09% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.27% to close at 11162.25 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.37% to close at 37930.33 today.

