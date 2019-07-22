Sensex, Nifty extend losses

Key equity barometers extended losses and hit fresh intraday low in mid-morning trade. At 11:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 290.31 points or 0.76% at 38,046.70. The Nifty 50 index was down 76.55 points or 0.67% at 11,342.70. Weak cues from other Asian shares spoiled investors sentiment.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.68%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1.20%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 617 shares rose and 1488 shares fell. A total of 114 shares were unchanged.

Most realty shares fell. Indiabulls Real Estate (down 5.73%), D B Realty (down 5.31%), Parsvnath Developers (down 2.99%), Godrej Properties (down 2.83%), Peninsula Land (down 2.73%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.49%), Anant Raj (down 2.38%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.26%), DLF (down 1.14%), Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) (down 1.1%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.07%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 1.06%), Sunteck Realty (down 0.7%), Sobha (down 0.69%) and Omaxe (down 0.08%) declined. Unitech was up 2.91%.

Most power sector shares rose. Adani Power (up 3.2%), Reliance Infrastructure (up 2%), NTPC (up 1.54%), Torrent Power (up 0.97%), JSW Energy (up 0.9%), Reliance Power (up 0.55%), Tata Power (up 0.38%) and CESC (up 0.34%) advanced. Jaiprakash Power Ventures (down 3.63%), GMR Infrastructure (down 0.47%) and NHPC (down 0.43%) declined.

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India was up 0.39%. State-run Coal India was down 0.59%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 5 trillion-dollar economy will require an estimated investment of Rs 5 lakh crore in the transmission sector over the next few years. As per estimates, India will be consuming 1.8 trillion units by 2025 as India's growth trajectory accelerates, and this requires large investments in the transmission sector, particularly at the state level. The transmission sector has seen a fall in the investments to below 1.8 lakh crore in the last five years but this will need to see a significant jump as 500 GW of renewable energy is added to the grid by 2030.

Avanti Feeds was up 9% after the company announced its Q1 June 2019 results on Saturday, 20 July 2019. On a consolidated basis, Avanti Feeds' net profit rose 12.9% to Rs 92.96 crore on a 5.1% rise in the net sales to Rs 1093.49 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance was down 2.77% after the company announced its Q1 June 2019 results after market hours on Friday, 19 July 2019. ICICI Lombard General Insurance's net profit rose 7.1% to Rs 309.81 crore on a 21.7% rise in the net sales to Rs 2244.89 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

L&T Technology Services was down 3.90% after the company announced its Q1 June 2019 results after market hours on Friday, 19 July 2019. On a consolidated basis, L&T Technology Services' net profit rose 6.48% to Rs 203.9 crore on a 0.33% rise in the net sales to Rs 1347.5 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q4 March 2019.

Mahindra CIE Automotive was down 7.55% after the company announced its Q1 June 2019 results after market hours on Friday, 19 July 2019. On a consolidated basis, Mahindra CIE Automotive's net profit fell 9.1% to Rs 126.22 crore on a 3% rise in the net sales to Rs 2141.99 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

L&T Finance Holdings was down 1.49% after the company announced its Q1 June 2019 results after market hours on Friday, 19 July 2019. On a consolidated basis, L&T Finance Holdings' net profit rose 1.9% to Rs 548.79 crore on a 16.4% rise in the total income to Rs 3689.50 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions was down 1.13%. The company announced on Saturday, 20 July 2019, that Avantha Group Company, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CG Holdings Belgium NV Systems Division has bagged a contract valued at Euro 12.5 million (approx.) for high-voltage substations that will connect the Dumat Al Jandal wind farm to the Saudi Arabian electricity transmission grid.

Bhel was up 0.16%. The company announced on Sunday, 21 July 2019, that it has secured a prestigious order for erection work of reactor side equipment of 2x1000 MWe (Units 3&4) Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu, being set up under foreign cooperation (Russia). Valued at Rs 486 crore, the order has been placed on Bhel by Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

Future Lifestyle Fashions was down 0.55% after the company announced its Q1 June 2019 results on Saturday, 20 July 2019. On a consolidated basis, Future Lifestyle Fashions' net profit fell 6.8% to Rs 24.54 crore on a 16.8% rise in the net sales to Rs 1540.30 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

Kirloskar Pneumatic was down 0.96% after the company announced its Q1 June 2019 results on Saturday, 20 July 2019. Kirloskar Pneumatic's net profit rose 70.4% to Rs 3.46 crore on a 34.4% rise in the net sales to Rs 180.13 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

Overseas, most Asian stocks are trading lower on Monday as investors reduced expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and heightened Middle East tensions. Iran said it seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz last Friday, claiming that the vessel was violating international regulations.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition won a majority in the country's upper house of Parliament in elections on Sunday. That came as Japan remains embroiled in a trade dispute with South Korea.

US stocks closed lower Friday, 19 July 2019 following a report that said Federal Reserve officials would cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point at the end of the month.

Fed officials, based on recent public statements and interviews, signaled they were ready to cut rates by a quarter-percentage point at their July 30-31 meeting, but weren't prepared to make a half-point reduction. Expectations for a half-point lowering had been on the rise but fell back after the report.

