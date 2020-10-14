Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index gains 1.79%

Nifty Financial Services index ended up 1.79% at 11686.65 today. The index has gained 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bajaj Finserv Ltd rose 3.96%, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd jumped 3.73% and REC Ltd added 3.08%.

The Nifty Financial Services index has fallen 9.00% over last one year compared to the 4.75% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has dropped 1.76% and Nifty Bank index increased 1.63% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.31% to close at 11971.05 while the SENSEX increased 0.42% to close at 40794.74 today.

