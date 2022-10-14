JUST IN
Barometers end with strong gains; Nifty ends above 17,200 ; Infosys rises over 3%
Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index gains 1.82%, NIFTY climbs 1.01%

Capital Market 

Nifty Financial Services index ended up 1.82% at 17705.5 today. The index has slipped 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HDFC Bank Ltd rose 3.26%, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd jumped 2.64% and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd gained 2.50%.

The Nifty Financial Services index has fallen 7.00% over last one year compared to the 6.29% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index gained 1.76% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 1.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.01% to close at 17185.7 while the SENSEX increased 1.20% to close at 57919.97 today.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 16:00 IST

