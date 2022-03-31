Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index rises 1.20%

Nifty FMCG index closed up 1.20% at 36287.75 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd added 2.90%, Marico Ltd jumped 2.80% and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd rose 2.68%.

The Nifty FMCG index is up 4.00% over last one year compared to the 18.88% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 1.17% and Nifty Media index increased 0.81% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.19% to close at 17464.75 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.20% to close at 58568.51 today.

