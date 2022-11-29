Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index rises 1.87%

-
-
The Nifty FMCG index is up 21.00% over last one year compared to the 9.17% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.03% and Nifty Consumption index increased 0.91% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.30% to close at 18618.05 while the SENSEX added 0.28% to close at 62681.84 today.
