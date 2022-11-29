JUST IN
Benchmarks rally for 6th day, Sensex gains 177 pts, Nifty settles above 18,600
Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index rises 1.87%

Nifty FMCG index closed up 1.87% at 45078.55 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dabur India Ltd gained 6.18%, Emami Ltd jumped 6.15% and Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose 4.32%.

The Nifty FMCG index is up 21.00% over last one year compared to the 9.17% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.03% and Nifty Consumption index increased 0.91% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.30% to close at 18618.05 while the SENSEX added 0.28% to close at 62681.84 today.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 16:00 IST

