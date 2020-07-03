Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index gains 1.52%

Nifty Infrastructure index ended up 1.52% at 3106.1 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Siemens Ltd rose 4.99%, Petronet LNG Ltd jumped 4.38% and Bharti Airtel Ltd added 4.12%.

The Nifty Infrastructure index has fallen 10.00% over last one year compared to the 11.21% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index gained 1.14% and Nifty IT index increased 1.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.53% to close at 10607.35 while the SENSEX increased 0.50% to close at 36021.42 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)