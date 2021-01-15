Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.24%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.11%

Nifty IT index ended down 2.24% at 26362.8 today. The index is up 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tech Mahindra Ltd slipped 4.30%, HCL Technologies Ltd fell 3.69% and Coforge Ltd shed 3.52%.

The Nifty IT index is up 61.00% over last one year compared to the 16.82% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 2.06% and Nifty PSE index has slid 1.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.11% to close at 14433.7 while the SENSEX is down 1.11% to close at 49034.67 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)