Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 0.70%

Sensex, Nifty end flat; IT shares decline
Nifty IT index closed down 0.70% at 27733.6 today. The index has slipped 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd dropped 1.79%, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slipped 1.19% and Tech Mahindra Ltd shed 0.72%.

The Nifty IT index has fallen 22.00% over last one year compared to the 2.67% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index has dropped 0.64% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 0.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.10% to close at 17314.65 while the SENSEX has slid 0.05% to close at 58191.29 today.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 16:00 IST

