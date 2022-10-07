Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 0.70%

-
ALSO READ
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 4.58%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.73%
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 2.98%, NIFTY Crashes 1.25%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 3.15%, NIFTY jumps 1.21%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 4.29%, NIFTY Tumbles 2.29%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 5.24%, NIFTY Crashes 2.11%
-
The Nifty IT index has fallen 22.00% over last one year compared to the 2.67% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index has dropped 0.64% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 0.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.10% to close at 17314.65 while the SENSEX has slid 0.05% to close at 58191.29 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU