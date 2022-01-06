Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.55%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.00%

Nifty IT index ended down 1.55% at 38009 today. The index has gained 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tech Mahindra Ltd shed 2.62%, HCL Technologies Ltd dropped 1.97% and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd slipped 1.72%.

The Nifty IT index has soared 50.00% over last one year compared to the 25.45% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.47% and Nifty Services Sector index has dropped 0.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.00% to close at 17745.9 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.03% to close at 59601.84 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)