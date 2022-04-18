Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 4.58%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.73%

Nifty IT index ended down 4.58% at 32780.05 today. The index has slipped 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd shed 7.27%, Mphasis Ltd fell 5.60% and Tech Mahindra Ltd slipped 4.67%.

The Nifty IT index has soared 25.00% over last one year compared to the 17.48% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Services Sector index has dropped 2.62% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 2.49% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.73% to close at 17173.65 while the SENSEX has dropped 2.01% to close at 57166.74 today.

