Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 2.57%

Nifty IT index ended up 2.57% at 33414.75 today. The index has gained 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd rose 3.85%, Mindtree Ltd added 3.85% and Mphasis Ltd jumped 3.46%.

The Nifty IT index has soared 83.00% over last one year compared to the 47.72% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.30% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.31% to close at 16614.6 while the SENSEX increased 0.38% to close at 55792.27 today.

