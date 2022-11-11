Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 3.81%, NIFTY climbs 1.78%

Nifty IT index ended up 3.81% at 29591.95 today. The index has added 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd jumped 6.03%, Mphasis Ltd rose 5.11% and Infosys Ltd gained 4.54%.

The Nifty IT index has decreased 17.00% over last one year compared to the 2.66% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Services Sector index increased 2.34% and Nifty Financial Services index increased 2.17% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.78% to close at 18349.7 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.95% to close at 61795.04 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)