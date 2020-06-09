Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 3.29%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.19%

Nifty Media index ended down 3.29% at 1320.85 today. The index is up 20.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Inox Leisure Ltd slipped 10.17%, Zee Media Corporation Ltd rose 9.30% and PVR Ltd shed 6.35%.

The Nifty Media index is down 37.00% over last one year compared to the 15.74% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index is down 2.18% and Nifty Private Bank index has slid 2.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.19% to close at 10046.65 while the SENSEX is down 1.20% to close at 33956.69 today.

