Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 4.53%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.20%

Nifty Media index ended down 4.53% at 2133.65 today. The index is down 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shed 10.17%, Sun TV Network Ltd slipped 4.03% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd fell 3.45%.
The Nifty Media index is down 36.00% over last one year compared to the 5.99% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 2.11% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 1.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.20% to close at 11359.45 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.27% to close at 37789.13 today.
