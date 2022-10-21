Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 1.93%

-
The Nifty Media index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 3.31% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.85% and Nifty Bank index added 1.71% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.07% to close at 17576.3 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.18% to close at 59307.15 today.
