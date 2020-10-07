Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.54%

Nifty Media index ended down 2.54% at 1576.25 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shed 5.05%, TV18 Broadcast Ltd slipped 4.64% and Dish TV India Ltd dropped 2.47%.

The Nifty Media index has fallen 9.00% over last one year compared to the 5.50% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.85% and Nifty Metal index is down 1.52% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.66% to close at 11738.85 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.77% to close at 39878.95 today.

