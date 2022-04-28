Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 3.15%, NIFTY jumps 1.21%

Nifty Media index ended down 3.15% at 2213.15 today. The index has slipped 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shed 19.66%, TV18 Broadcast Ltd slipped 17.76% and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped 4.74%.

The Nifty Media index has soared 42.00% over last one year compared to the 16.01% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index gained 2.19% and Nifty Energy index added 1.82% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.21% to close at 17245.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.23% to close at 57521.06 today.

