Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 4.47%

Nifty Media index ended down 4.47% at 1720.7 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shed 13.69%, D B Corp Ltd fell 5.26% and T. V.

Today Network Ltd slipped 2.77%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 4.00% over last one year compared to the 22.96% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 3.60% and Nifty Pharma index increased 1.66% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.19% to close at 14924.25 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.23% to close at 50731.63 today.

